SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association (SRNA) has put out the call for non-practicing or retired registered nurses, graduate nurses who are eligible to write their nursing exam, or nurses eligible to practice in other Canadian jurisdictions.

"Licensure of eligible registered nurses will be expedited during the COVID-19 global pandemic," the SRNA says on its website.

If certain criteria are met, the SRNA will grant emergency practice licences, valid for 30 days with the possibility of extension.

The SRNA says potential candidates are:

Non-practicing/Retired RNs or NPs in Saskatchewan on the Register of the Association who meet the hourly bylaw requirements

RNs or NPs from another Canadian jurisdiction

Graduate Nurses (GN) eligible to write the NCLEX (nursing exam) in Saskatchewan;

GN eligible to write the NCLEX in another jurisdiction

Retired and/or Non-practicing RNs or NPs in Canada who meet the hourly bylaw requirement

The SRNA also says candidates must be licensed in good standing, meet English language requirements, and hold liability insurance with their licence from their home province or territory.