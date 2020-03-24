SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

10:51 a.m. - A bit of non-COVID-19-related news: Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says four crashes resulted from the dump of spring snow the city received this morning.

There were no injuries according to police, but SPS is advising drivers to slow down.

9:34 a.m. - The city is asking people to limit bus rides to trips that are absolutely essential.

Saskatoon Transit also began operating on a reduced schedule this week.

9:27 a.m. - On Tuesday the City of Saskatoon said it will lay off "a number" of casual staff in the wake of the recent closures of city facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"From our perspective, layoffs are an important step to enable staff, without any scheduled hours, the ability to access options such as employment insurance as soon as possible," City Manager Jeff Jorgenson said in a news release.

8:47 a.m. - The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association (SRNA) has put out the call for non-practicing, retired registered nurses or graduate nurses who are eligible to write their nursing exam, or nurses eligible to practice in other Canadian jurisdictions.

"Licensure of eligible registered nurses will be expedited during the COVID-19 global pandemic," the SRNA says on its website.