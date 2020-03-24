Snowfall leads to slippery conditions in Saskatoon; police respond to 4 crashes on Circle Drive
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police responded to four crashes along Circle Drive Tuesday morning as snowfall made for slippery conditions.
The crashes were at College Drive, Eighth Street and 33rd Street, as well as a three-vehicle collision at Airport Drive, police said in a news release.
No one was hurt, but police advise motorists to slow down to allow for a change in winter driving conditions.