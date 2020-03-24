SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon London Drugs store has seen a surge in sales for technology needed to hold meetings and conference calls.

“We’re literally burning the midnight oil in our tech services department," Tim Yaworski told CTV News.

The sales increase comes as more people are working from home or physically distancing themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular items include microphones, headsets and printers and ink while webcam sales "have gone through the roof.”

Customers who haven’t used their computers much in recent years are also coming in for tune ups, Yaworski said.

“We’re getting questions like how we can adapt our cell phone for iMessaging or Skype. We’re seeing little things like advice on how to mount your cell phone on a tripod so you don’t have to hold your hand out for a whole meeting.”

London Drugs is a large enough space that it can stay open while adhering to the two-metre physical distancing guideline. Staff haven't been cut because they are trying to get sales processed as quickly as possible.

Yaworski has noticed a different mood among customers.

“People don’t want to be in the store any longer than they have to.”

Meanwhile, the CTV Saskatoon news team is tackling some uncharted territory to bring the news to viewers.

For example, the morning newsroom meetings are done by videoconferencing.

“Everything we do hinges on being able to communicate clearly — both to each other as a team and to the greater public. We’ve had to test out different conferencing technology over the last few days, trying to make it workable," news director Jill Smith said.