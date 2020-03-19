SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

12:05 p.m. - Prairieland Park said today that it will restrict public access to limit the spread of COVID-19. The offices there and the entire World Trade Center Saskatoon Trade and Convention Center are now closed to the public.

11:03 a.m. - Saskatoon city administration recommends suspending utility disconnections and late payment charges on all utility accounts until Sept. 30., in a report that will be considered at Thursday’s Special Meeting of Council.

Another recommendation is to give property owners until Sept. 30 to pay their property tax bill without incurring any penalties on their 2020 taxes.

10:16 a.m. - A Saskatoon business owner is closing to in-person traffic after a visit from an "irresponsible" customer on Wednesday.

"She had traveled with 11 other people who had been feeling sick but she was okay not showing any symptoms so she thought it was fine to go out and pick up things," Rheanne Haines, who owns the Sangster's Health Centre location in Lawson Heights Mall, said.

10:00 a.m. - The City of Saskatoon has scheduled a special meeting of City Council for today at noon which will focus on the city's response to COVID-19.