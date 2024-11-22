Why isn't Saskatoon's new downtown shelter open yet?

Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.

The Mustard Seed, a non-profit from Alberta, has been hired to run the 30 to 40 bed emergency shelter at 210 Pacific Avenue.

CEO James Gardiner says there are "a number of renovations that need to be done."

"I'd like to be done tomorrow, but I have not been provided a date — and the date is not for us to decide. We're the operator, and so we'll be told when it will be ready," Gardiner told journalists on Thursday.

"I would hope this winter, sometime this winter it's going to be done."

The building, formerly the Saskatchewan Transportation Company depot, is owned by the City of Saskatoon and leased to the Government of Saskatchewan to use as a shelter.

For the space to transform into a shelter, certain building requirements need to be followed.

"We need washrooms, we need air quality and things of that nature," Gardiner said.

Province and city point at each other when asked about opening dates

While the government of Saskatchewan is covering up to $250,000 of the renovation cost, it pointed to the city when asked about construction details and projected opening dates.

“As owners of the facility, the City of Saskatoon is project managing the renovations … please connect with the City of Saskatoon for more information,” the Ministry of Social Services told CTV News in an email.

Pamela Hamoline, the city’s director of facilities management, said “a construction tender is anticipated in the coming weeks.”

Hamoline said opening dates “will be determined by the province.”