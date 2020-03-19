SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city administration recommends suspending utility disconnections and late payment charges on all utility accounts until Sept. 30 to help customers who may not be able to afford to pay their bill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By suspending late payment charges, utility customers will be in a position to choose whether they are able to delay payments for utility services without negative financial impact," says a report that will be considered at Thursday’s Special Meeting of Council.

"However, civic staff will continue to work with the City’s utility customers regarding payment arrangements so not to leave them in a difficult financial situation in the future. Delaying disconnections will also ensure that all homes have access to water, allowing for proper handwashing and personal hygiene."

Administration also recommends allowing property owners until Sept. 30 to pay their property tax bill without incurring any penalties on their 2020 taxes.

In addition, the city would defer lead pipe replacement costs on participating property owners' bills to 2021.

Not charging late payment charges for utility arrears until Sept. 30 is estimated to cost $120,000. The three-month penalty-free period for property taxes is estimated to cost $500,000.