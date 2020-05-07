SASKATOON -- The season could look very different for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Athletics Officer for Huskies Athletics, Dave Hardy, says a best case scenario would see the team play five games, likely starting in October.

"No question, the best case scenario is a five game schedule,” says Hardy. “I think training camp would begin at the beginning of September with a schedule beginning in October.”

Hardy says lost gate revenue will have an impact, though the shortened schedule would allow the team to save on travel.

But there could be other changes depending on when campuses open up, and what restrictions are in place at the time.

"We want to give our student athletes every opportunity to compete next year,” Hardy says.

The Huskies football team usually plays an eight-game regular season schedule starting in late August or early September.

Hardy says they will wait as long as they can before a decision is made with respect to their fall schedule.

“I think we’re looking at some time in June in a go no-go basis. I think that CanadaWest and everybody knows this is a dynamic situation.”

For the Saskatoon Blades, the financial impact is already being felt as the team is not able to sell tickets to the public for next season.

"We have had to make some cutbacks on our operations as a result of that," says director of business operations Tyler Wawryk.

Wawryk says there is uncertainty over season planning and sponsorship. Unlike the NHL and NBA, the Blades do not have a lucrative TV deal.

They are still hoping to start next season on time, but even that isn't guaranteed.

"It's definitely had a significant impact on our business operations and our revenue and our budgeting moving forward. We know that our budget is going to be significantly different than what it would be in normal year planning," Wawryk says.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers were supposed to have their home opener next week. They are not selling tickets right now, but are still looking at a options for games including a tournament. But Rattlers President Lee Genier couldn't give a hard date on how far back the schedule could be pushed.

"If we go to a tournament style, you know, you probably need some time in, let’s call it mid-July."

If the Rattlers did return this year, it could be the first sports team back in uniform in the city and would raise a championship banner.

The Saskatchewan Rush say they will only receive half of their revenue for this past season and it’s still too early to tell what next year will look like.