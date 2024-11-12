Saskatoon library workers could take further job action if demands not met: CUPE

Hundreds of employees from Saskatoon’s nine public libraries went on strike Tuesday.

The single-day job action is a response to an ongoing labour dispute between CUPE 2669, the union representing library employees, and the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL).

The previous collective agreement ended in June 2023. A tentative agreement was reached between both sides this fall, but in October, union members voted it down.

“It just didn’t adequately address wage increases to reflect the cost of living in Saskatoon,” said Paige Yellowlees, communications coordinator for CUPE 2669.

“Also, it didn’t reflect what we’re really fighting for — the right to have more than one person work at service points, and that language didn’t properly address that.”

Wages and safety are front of mind for employees who say they’ve witnessed a dramatic increase in violence while working.

The union says last year, staff recorded 58 separate incidents of violence between patrons and library employees.

“That is the main issue here,” said Kent Peterson, president of CUPE Saskatchewan. “The employer hasn’t moved far enough in terms of keeping workers safe. So we’re out here to show that they’re not going to take it anymore, and we’ll do this as long as we have to, to get a fair collective agreement.”

Yellowlees says workers are also frustrated that their needs aren’t being met, while SPL is building a new library branch, and the number of management and administration positions nearly tripled since 2015.

“I think our members are really frustrated and they feel like management is investing more in themselves than the members that are actually out there every day, shelving books, interacting with patrons,” she said.

Workers from all nine locations marched in front of the closed Frances Morrison branch downtown on Tuesday morning. Then, they moved across the street to city hall where other unions came to show support.

Library service across the city will resume Wednesday, but Peterson didn’t rule out possible interruptions in the future.

“We're hoping that the employer will see the support we have in the community; that the 270 members here are strong, and they're united,” said Peterson. “And that they'll get back to the bargaining table to bargain a fair collective agreement. But if we need to do more job action, well, we’ll just have to stay tuned.”

In a statement to media, SPL says it’s disappointed that the union decided to proceed with job action Tuesday despite a “constructive” day of negotiations Nov. 7 and a new offer presented over the weekend.

“SPL has been negotiating in good faith with CUPE 2669 since January 2023. At no time has SPL walked away from negotiations or refused to meet with the union, and any suggestions to the contrary are incorrect,” the statement said.

“SPL remains committed to the collective bargaining process,” said Carol Shepstone, director of libraries and CEO.

SPL says it provided CUPE 2669 with a new offer, but the union has not yet responded, instead proceeding with strike action on Tuesday.

-With files from Rory MacLean