Saskatoon library workers could take further job action if demands not met: CUPE
Hundreds of employees from Saskatoon’s nine public libraries went on strike Tuesday.
The single-day job action is a response to an ongoing labour dispute between CUPE 2669, the union representing library employees, and the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL).
The previous collective agreement ended in June 2023. A tentative agreement was reached between both sides this fall, but in October, union members voted it down.
“It just didn’t adequately address wage increases to reflect the cost of living in Saskatoon,” said Paige Yellowlees, communications coordinator for CUPE 2669.
“Also, it didn’t reflect what we’re really fighting for — the right to have more than one person work at service points, and that language didn’t properly address that.”
Wages and safety are front of mind for employees who say they’ve witnessed a dramatic increase in violence while working.
The union says last year, staff recorded 58 separate incidents of violence between patrons and library employees.
“That is the main issue here,” said Kent Peterson, president of CUPE Saskatchewan. “The employer hasn’t moved far enough in terms of keeping workers safe. So we’re out here to show that they’re not going to take it anymore, and we’ll do this as long as we have to, to get a fair collective agreement.”
Yellowlees says workers are also frustrated that their needs aren’t being met, while SPL is building a new library branch, and the number of management and administration positions nearly tripled since 2015.
“I think our members are really frustrated and they feel like management is investing more in themselves than the members that are actually out there every day, shelving books, interacting with patrons,” she said.
Workers from all nine locations marched in front of the closed Frances Morrison branch downtown on Tuesday morning. Then, they moved across the street to city hall where other unions came to show support.
Library service across the city will resume Wednesday, but Peterson didn’t rule out possible interruptions in the future.
“We're hoping that the employer will see the support we have in the community; that the 270 members here are strong, and they're united,” said Peterson. “And that they'll get back to the bargaining table to bargain a fair collective agreement. But if we need to do more job action, well, we’ll just have to stay tuned.”
In a statement to media, SPL says it’s disappointed that the union decided to proceed with job action Tuesday despite a “constructive” day of negotiations Nov. 7 and a new offer presented over the weekend.
“SPL has been negotiating in good faith with CUPE 2669 since January 2023. At no time has SPL walked away from negotiations or refused to meet with the union, and any suggestions to the contrary are incorrect,” the statement said.
“SPL remains committed to the collective bargaining process,” said Carol Shepstone, director of libraries and CEO.
SPL says it provided CUPE 2669 with a new offer, but the union has not yet responded, instead proceeding with strike action on Tuesday.
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead new ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump administration
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” in his second administration.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025
Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
'It's very hard to understand how trauma works': Manz's alleged victims recount difficult memories
The trial of 49-year-old Ruben Manz recommenced on Tuesday morning, with the cross examination of the fourth witness. She was another former patient of the chiropractor who alleges that she was sexually assaulted during what Manz claimed to be a neck stretch in 2016.
Regina readying to face Laval as underdog yet again in Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams are used to being the underdog at this point in their season. However, the team is subverting expectations and driving further and further into the post-season for the first time in two decades.
Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw, driver charged
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
‘It’s home’: Residents in recovery facility protest as eviction deadline looms
A facility helping those in recovery reconnect with their loved ones rallied outside a south Winnipeg condo building Tuesday, in a fight to stay in the suites.
How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
'Longstanding nuisance' problem property shut down in Beaumont
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home that has "long been associated with drug and criminal activity in the community."
Connor McDavid races toward 1,000th point in NHL career
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is on the heels of yet another career milestone and he's among the fastest to do so.
Jasper recovery centre updates; council seeks funding for $4.7M wastewater upgrades
Jasper town council met Tuesday, discussing updates from the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre (JRCC), funding for wastewater system upgrades and an upcoming festival.
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
'End of an era': Staff at Calgary's Crown Surplus prepare for closure
Crown Surplus in Inglewood is closing for good at the end of the month.
'It'll be a winter wonderland': Marda Loop construction inches closer to completion, with high hopes for holiday shopping
Companies in Calgary's Marda Loop Business Improvement Area are hoping a pause in construction will bring some holiday cheer to their bottom line.
'Not a re-opening of the budget': Lethbridge SPC prepares for two-day economic update
The current economic conditions and financial position of the City of Lethbridge will be the focus of a two-day economic and finance standing policy committee (SPC) meeting starting Wednesday.
CTV Lethbridge’s Dory Rossiter battling back injury, makes appearance at Remembrance Day event
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
Thousands attend Lethbridge’s Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Youth in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Mississauga
A youth is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga Tuesday night.
Rock thrown at moving vehicle causes serious crash north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
Ottawa businesses brace for possible Canada Post strike before the holiday season
Postal workers could walk off the job or Canada Post could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday if they don't reach an agreement.
Manotick springer-spaniel found after community rallies to find him
Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog who went missing in Manotick earlier this month, has been found.
Ex-Saint-Laurent basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of student
A former Saint-Laurent high school basketball coach pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a student on Tuesday.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
STM criticized for closing Metro entrance, limiting access for unhoused amid shelter shortage
Montreal’s transit authority (STM) is facing backlash over its decision to close the Cabot Square entrance to the Atwater Metro station for the winter, a move that local organizations say limits crucial access to warmth and shelter for the city’s unhoused population.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
Bear encounter recorded in Whistler Village prompts conservation officer warning
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is warning Whistler residents and visitors not to feed or approach black bears after a recent close encounter was caught on video.
$450 million water supply tunnel running on budget and on time, officials say
A major water supply tunnel being built under the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster is expected to be both on time and on budget, according to Metro Vancouver officials.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Swearing in ceremonies at B.C. legislature mark start of new political season
Two newly elected members of British Columbia's Green Party will officially take their seats in the legislature following the first of three swearing-in ceremonies after last month's provincial election.
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
Municipality grappling with second highest OPP bill in Ontario
The cost of policing in the Municipality of Brockton just went way up.
Overnight closure of Richmond St. in downtown London
On Tuesday, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond St. will be closed at Central Ave. to facilitate the installation of temporary traffic signals.
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
North Bay hospital dealing with bed crisis, expect long waits in the emergency dept.
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Tuesday that it "is experiencing an unprecedented surge in patient volumes, resulting in a bed crisis."
Residents in Sudbury asking for speed cameras in their neighbourhoods
City staff in Greater Sudbury have received numerous requests from residents to have automated speed enforcement cameras set up in their neighbourhoods.
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
New Brunswick premier confirms her Liberal government will draft carbon pricing plan
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed Tuesday that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.
Halifax Regional Council back in session with new mayor, councillors
Halifax Regional Council is now back in session with a new mayor and several new councillors.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.