Jelly Roll coming to Saskatoon in March

Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.

The Tennessee-born “Son of a Sinner” rolls into Saskatoon on March 15, marking the midway point of his tour across Canada, moving east from Victoria to Quebec City.

Presale tickets for his show at SaskTel Centre are available from Tuesday at 1 p.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m., opening to the general public on Friday.

Jelly Roll’s 2022 single “Son of a Sinner” won three CMT Music Awards in 2023, and he was nominated for a Grammy for best new artist.

His latest release, Beautifully Broken, debuted at number three on the Billboard Canadian Album Chart. It features a number of collabs with other artists, including Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly.