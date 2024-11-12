SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon firefighters rescue man trapped inside garbage truck

    The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.

    In an emailed statement, a police spokesperson said first responders were called to the intersection of College Drive and Hospital Drive around 9:20 a.m.

    Police found a man inside a Loraas garbage truck, the spokesperson said, and firefighters were later able to remove him.

    Firefighters used tools to extract him from the compartment and set up a rope system to lower him from the truck, the fire department says.

    According to the fire department, the man was dumped into the Loraas truck from the inside of a recycling bin.

    He was taken to hospital by paramedics with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

