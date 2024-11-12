Saskatoon woman arrested after 14 car windows smashed with baseball bat

A 42-year-old Saskatoon woman faces mischief charges after a string of car windows were smashed in Rosewood early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Pichler Crescent around 2 a.m. with reports that a person was using a bat to break the windows of vehicles, the Saskatoon police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Patrol officers soon found a woman matching the description of the suspect and arrested her. According to police, she was in possession of a knife and a baseball bat was found nearby.

Police learned 14 vehicles were damaged that evening and believe the suspect also swung the bat at another person.

The 42-year-old faces 14 charges for mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon.