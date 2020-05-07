SASKATOON -- Ag in Motion will be a digital-only event this year, as organizers have determined show can’t safely accommodate its thousands attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, partners, volunteers and staff, suppliers and local communities is of the utmost importance to us,” show director Rob O’Connor said in a news release.

“We considered such things as limiting group sizes within the show site, distributing hand sanitizer to every attendee, ramping up cleaning protocols, and more, but when it came down to it, the risk is too high for our guests and staff."

Instead, Ag in Motion Discovery Plus will deliver interactive content from the field, giving participants a unique vantage point to see equipment and agricultural technology in a way they haven’t been able to before, according to the release.

For example, equipment demonstrations will feature air seeders and tillage equipment through a video series highlighting each piece. A machinery expert will get behind the wheel of high-clearance sprayers and UTVs and provide insightful commentary about each piece of machinery for a digital experience, the release says.

The event – free for farmers – is scheduled for July 21–25.