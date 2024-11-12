Sask. coroner calls inquest into death in provincial jail cell

A Saskatchewan coroners inquest into the death of a man in a Prince Albert jail cell is set to begin next month.

The inquest, which begins on Dec. 9 in Prince Albert, will explore the cause of death of 53-year-old Barry Fontaine.

Fontaine was found unconscious in his cell at the Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre on Nov. 4, 2021. Correctional staff initiated first aid before paramedics took over his care, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden and unexpected deaths.

Coroners inquests are required anytime someone dies at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied the death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

Lawyer Aaron Fox will preside over this inquest as coroner.