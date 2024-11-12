SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. coroner calls inquest into death in provincial jail cell

    Prince Albert Correctional Centre is pictured Dec. 8, 2020. (Jayda Taylor/CTV Prince Albert) Prince Albert Correctional Centre is pictured Dec. 8, 2020. (Jayda Taylor/CTV Prince Albert)
    Share

    A Saskatchewan coroners inquest into the death of a man in a Prince Albert jail cell is set to begin next month.

    The inquest, which begins on Dec. 9 in Prince Albert, will explore the cause of death of 53-year-old Barry Fontaine.

    Fontaine was found unconscious in his cell at the Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre on Nov. 4, 2021. Correctional staff initiated first aid before paramedics took over his care, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

    Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories 

    The coroner’s service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden and unexpected deaths.

    Coroners inquests are required anytime someone dies at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied the death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

    Lawyer Aaron Fox will preside over this inquest as coroner. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News