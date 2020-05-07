SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

How outbreaks are defined

In a press conference on Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is planning to provide greater clarity about what defines an outbreak.

On Tuesday evening, officials declared an outbreak at Meadow Lake Hospital after a health care worker received a positive COVID-19 test result.

Tuition freezes

On Thursday the University of Saskatchewan anounced it would freeze tuition for the 2020-21 school year for a majority of its programs.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic also announced on Thursday a zero per cent tuition increase for Canadian and international students for the 2020-21 academic year.

“It is critical that we remain focused on the future and on our mission to educate students, and provide skilled and successful graduates,” Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO, said in a news release.

Wednesday recap

Saskatchewan surpassed 500 COVID-19 cases after the province reported 25 new known cases on Wednesday, with 24 of the new cases found in the far north.

The province now sits at 512 cases. Of those cases, 194 are considered active with 138 concentrated in the province's far north.

Two more people have recovered have recovered from the virus, for a provincial total of 312.

On Wednesday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) say decisions being made about reopening Saskatchewan are based on several points of data.

One of them is the Effective Reproductive Number (ERN). It shows the average amount of people one person with the novel coronavirus is likely to infect factoring in interventions.

An ERN of 1.0 means one person is likely to infect one other person with the virus. As of April 25, the ERN was 0.7. The SHA says by May 2, it had climbed to 0.97.

A staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, according to the SHA.

The case was linked to community transmission, the health authority said in a news release. No patients have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.