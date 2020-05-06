SASKATOON -- A staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The case was linked to community transmission, the health authority said in a news release. No patients have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu declared an outbreak Tuesday evening.

The staff member and their close contacts are on self-isolation and additional contact tracing is underway.

At this time, there are no service disruptions at Meadow Lake Hospital, the health authority says.