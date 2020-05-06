COVID-19 outbreak declared at Meadow Lake Hospital
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
SASKATOON -- A staff member at Meadow Lake Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The case was linked to community transmission, the health authority said in a news release. No patients have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.
Medical Health Officer Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu declared an outbreak Tuesday evening.
The staff member and their close contacts are on self-isolation and additional contact tracing is underway.
At this time, there are no service disruptions at Meadow Lake Hospital, the health authority says.