SASKATOON -- The union representing workers at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC) says staff are now undergoing daily temperature checks as the number of cases at the jail has risen to 131.

As of Sunday afternoon, 107 inmates and 24 workers have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' union (SGEU).

The temperature checks were put in place Monday morning as an additional precautionary measure, SGEU said.

There are around 350 people employed at the correctional centre, according to SGEU.

So far 170 staff members have been tested and there are plans to test more workers, the union said.

According to SPCC inmates who spoke with CTV News Monday morning, a handful of inmates are still engaged in a hunger strike.

The strike began on Friday over the corrections ministry's approach to managing the facility during the current surge in cases.

The inmates said they have not been tested for COVID-19 since early last week.

One of the inmates who called on Monday, Theron Lee Fox, says he is still waiting to be tested again after it was learned a man who slept on the bunk below him tested positive for COVID-19.

"Honestly feel like I'm not gonna be able to see my kids again," Fox told CTV News during an interview Friday afternoon.

The man remained in the unit for hours after his status was known, according to multiple inmates who spoke with CTV News.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said the ministry would be undertaking "continuous, ongoing testing of all offenders at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the foreseeable future."

--With files from Shawn Churchill