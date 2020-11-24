SASKATOON -- As part of its pandemic response, Saskatchewan's corrections ministry is setting up modular living units at its facilities in Saskatoon and Regina.

In addition to a plan to provide inmates with masks, in an emailed statement, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing said it's setting up configurable trailers at SPCC and RPCC to "allow more flexibility in managing the offender population."

While the ministry did not provide a specific timeline, it said it expects the trailers to be ready to use "in the near future."

As of Monday afternoon, three inmates at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC) and one inmate at Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (RPCC) had tested positive for the illness.

Also, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff at SPCC and one RPCC worker had tested positive for the illness.