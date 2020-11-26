NEWS -- On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government announced 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the province — with 72 of the new cases from Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC).

Inmates account for 68 of the new cases at the facility. Four staff members have also tested positive for the illness.

Earlier this week, there were just three know cases at the facility.

"Corrections officials are working with public health on measures to reduce the spread within the facility and the correctional system," the province said in a news release.

"Additionally, all new admissions to provincial correctional centres will be tested for COVID-19 starting early next week. New admissions will continue to be quarantined for 14 days."

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing is instituting mandatory masking for inmates across all provincial correctional facilities, the province said. Staff members have been wearing masks since the summer.

There will be no new admissions to SPCC. Both sentenced and remanded inmates will be rerouted to provincial correctional centres in Regina and Prince Albert.

Earlier this week, in a phone interview with CTV News an inmate at the facility, described crowded conditions and said there was a "culture of fear" growing among inmates, with information about the pandemic in short supply.

"There's inmates that are sleeping on the floor here, there's inmates with pre-existing health conditions. So it's a lot of stress, there's a lot of stress here, from the inmates that want to know what's going on with the pandemic," Cardinal said.

There were 125 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Saskatoon area Thursday, a number which includes the 72 cases at the jail.

There are presently a total of 960 active cases in the Saskatoon area.