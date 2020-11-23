SASKATOON -- Three inmates and eight staff members at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

"Corrections staff are working with public health authorities to ensure contact tracing and testing is done, and that all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within provincial correctional facilities," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The ministry said its setting up temporary structures at Saskatoon Correctional Centre and also at Regina Correctional Centre — where a staff member and an inmate have tested positive for the illness — to allow "more flexibility" in managing offenders.

Prince Albert Correctional Centre, Prince Albert Youth Residence and Paul Dojack Youth Centre have each had a single staff member test positive for COVID-19, according to the ministry.