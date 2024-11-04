Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says

Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.

In a news release, Saskatoon Transit says this social media account is offering a $2.00 Go-Pass that supposedly provides six months of unlimited travel.

The city says there's also a linked website which is falsely impersonating a Saskatoon Transit webpage and is promoting the opportunity to receive one of 500 limited edition cards for six months of unlimited travel through an online survey.

"This deceptive tactic seeks to mislead individuals into purchasing a fake pass and sharing their personal information," the news release reads.

The city says it never requests or collects credit card, bank accounts or any sort of personal information from customers via phone, text, social media, or email.