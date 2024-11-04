Prince Albert police identify human remains

Prince Albert police have identified a body nearly three weeks after it was first discovered.

The body discovered in the 400 block of 19th Street East on Oct. 16 has been identified as 41 year-old Darcy Rabbitskin.

Prince Albert police say a forensic anthropologist and a forensic pathologist assisted in the investigation to identify the remains.

Rabitskin was reported missing on Oct. 22, five days after police alerted the public about the body being found. Family last saw Rabbitskin in July. In a news release, police say they "interacted" with Rabbitskin on July 16th. At that time, Rabbitskin was wearing a purple and blue t-shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes and had long dark hair. The Prince Albert Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the circumstances of Darcy Rabbitskin’s death.

Police initially had difficulties identifying the body.

After completing an autopsy on Oct. 22, all police could share in a news release the following day is that they “determined the remains were of a male.”

CTV News contacted the Prince Albert police for more details about the challenges investigators are facing trying to identify the body, but police Chief Patrick Nogier said his team wants to ensure the investigative process isn’t hindered by public disclosure.

“Given the uncertainty and unknown circumstances of the actual death, we are reluctant to provide additional details about the final resting position of the body at this point,” Nogier said in an email.

Anyone with information about Rabbitskin's death or the last time he was seen in Prince Albert are asked to contact police.

-- With files from Rory MacLean