Prince Albert police identify human remains
Prince Albert police have identified a body nearly three weeks after it was first discovered.
The body discovered in the 400 block of 19th Street East on Oct. 16 has been identified as 41 year-old Darcy Rabbitskin.
Prince Albert police say a forensic anthropologist and a forensic pathologist assisted in the investigation to identify the remains.
Rabitskin was reported missing on Oct. 22, five days after police alerted the public about the body being found. Family last saw Rabbitskin in July. In a news release, police say they "interacted" with Rabbitskin on July 16th. At that time, Rabbitskin was wearing a purple and blue t-shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes and had long dark hair. The Prince Albert Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the circumstances of Darcy Rabbitskin’s death.
Police initially had difficulties identifying the body.
After completing an autopsy on Oct. 22, all police could share in a news release the following day is that they “determined the remains were of a male.”
CTV News contacted the Prince Albert police for more details about the challenges investigators are facing trying to identify the body, but police Chief Patrick Nogier said his team wants to ensure the investigative process isn’t hindered by public disclosure.
“Given the uncertainty and unknown circumstances of the actual death, we are reluctant to provide additional details about the final resting position of the body at this point,” Nogier said in an email.
Anyone with information about Rabbitskin's death or the last time he was seen in Prince Albert are asked to contact police.
-- With files from Rory MacLean
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Felonies, assassination attempts and a last-minute change on the ticket leads voters to Tuesday's U.S. election
A campaign that has careened through a felony trial, incumbent being pushed off the ticket and assassination attempts comes down to Election Day on Tuesday.
Elections BC says box of 861 votes uncounted, others votes unreported
Elections BC says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
Musk PAC tells Philadelphia judge the US$1M sweepstakes winners are not chosen by chance
A lawyer for Elon Musk 's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called 'winners' of his US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid 'spokespeople' for the group.
Surprise swing state? Iowa poll has Harris suddenly leading
Based on victories in the past two elections and polls leading up to Tuesday’s election, Donald Trump had seemed almost certain to win Iowa, but a new poll has Kamala Harris with a sudden three-point lead.
Pair of rare November tornadoes touch down in New Brunswick last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
3 arrested as protesters clash outside Hindu temple in Surrey, B.C.
Three people were arrested after duelling protests erupted into violence outside a Hindu temple in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend, according to the RCMP.
Daylight savings can negatively affect worker productivity, research says
New research from the University of Oregon finds the annual practice of ‘springing forward’ into daylight time affects productivity more than previously thought.
B.C. port employers to launch lockout at terminals as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Jury selection in sexual assault case of Regina chiropractor underway
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
-
SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southwestern Sask.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'The best that we can be': Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
-
Man bear sprayed, run over by vehicle during car jacking at Winnipeg intersection
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was carjacked early Sunday morning.
-
Toddler at centre of Manitoba homicide investigation taken away from caregiver at nine months old
Natalie Anderson remembers the last time she saw nine-month old Xavia Butler in person.
Edmonton
-
Oil, gas companies told to cut emissions by one-third under planned cap
Oil and gas producers in Canada will be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-third over the next eight years under new regulations being published today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
-
Injured McDavid skates but 'not quite ready' for Oilers action
Connor McDavid was in full gear sweating it out on the ice Monday morning during the Edmonton Oilers' optional practice ahead of their evening game against the New Jersey Devils. The National Hockey League superstar won't be playing, however.
-
Students lay poppies in Beechmont Cemetery for remembrance event
Not one veteran's headstone in Edmonton's Beechmount Cemetery will be without a poppy this Remembrance Day.
Calgary
-
Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police
One person was killed in a crash east of the Calgary airport on Monday.
-
Calgary man missing for more than a year
Calgary police are looking for help to locate a 29-year-old man who's been missing since September 2023.
-
Calgary police move District 1 from Ramsay to downtown core
Calgary police are making changes downtown.
Lethbridge
-
Mining company makes extra push by lobbying for coal mine in Crowsnest Pass
Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter said a vote later this month is looking to hear from residents to determine if they want to see the coal industry come back to the region.
-
Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4
The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.
-
Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
Toronto
-
Peel police officer suspended after video appeared to show him at protest while off duty
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
-
Video shows suspect firing 18 shots at York Region home, shattering bedroom window
Police have released video footage that shows an unidentified suspect firing at least 18 shots at a home in York Region on Sunday night.
-
Voters head to polls in Ward 15 byelection
Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.
Ottawa
-
Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
-
Barrhaven residents to hold second rally Tuesday to oppose 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Another rally is planned for Tuesday as residents push back on a city proposal to build a tentlike structure to house asylum seekers.
-
'Every last vote counts': U.S. voters in Canada brace for tight presidential election
Canada is home to the largest segment of eligible American voters living abroad.
Montreal
-
Quebec police association wants to raise awareness for officers' mental health
To support them in their psychological well-being, the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) is setting up a mental health program for all officers in the province.
-
Hydro-Québec trims and fells Beaconsfield trees in preparation for winter storms
Hydro-Québec is currently trimming and felling trees in Beaconsfield to reduce the risk of wires being pulled down during storms.
-
EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
Vancouver
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
B.C. man who ‘bragged’ about sexually assaulting teen girl sentenced
A B.C. man who raped a teenage girl, shared photos of her, and boasted to his friends about his crimes in a group chat, lost his bid to have the case tossed over delays and has been sentenced.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Vancouver Island
-
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
-
No jail time for man who drove truck through residential school march in B.C.
A British Columbia senior who drove his pickup truck into a march for Indigenous residential school survivors will avoid jail time after he was sentenced Monday to nine months of house arrest.
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
More than 150,000 households and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Monday as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across the province.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
-
'Expense of protecting this building is impossible': Business owners in Sarnia, Ont. frustrated with increasing property crime
Any dreams of re-opening The Neutral Zone (TNZ) Paintball in Sarnia, Ont. went up in flames Saturday. Closed since the pandemic, the outdoor business has seen repeated thefts and damage to the property.
-
Residents awoken after man broke into London home and threatened them: Police
Police say that a London man has been arrested following a break and enter that took place on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr found guilty of second-degree murder in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
Meet the winner of the Humane Society's Taylor Swift draw
A winner has been chosen as a massive fundraiser for the Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth Humane Society comes to a close.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Surprise swing state? Iowa poll has Harris suddenly leading
Based on victories in the past two elections and polls leading up to Tuesday’s election, Donald Trump had seemed almost certain to win Iowa, but a new poll has Kamala Harris with a sudden three-point lead.
Atlantic
-
Pair of rare November tornadoes touch down in New Brunswick last week
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick more than double in three days
A measles outbreak declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3 last week, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley, has more than doubled since last week.
-
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.