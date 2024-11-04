SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Saskatoon police searching for suspects following weekend bear spray attack

    A Saskatoon Police Service crest can be seen in this file photo. A Saskatoon Police Service crest can be seen in this file photo.
    Saskatoon police are investigating a weekend bear spray attack in the Dundonald neighbourhood.

    On Sunday around 4 p.m., police were called the 200 block of Nesbitt Crescent for a report of a bear spray incident.

    Police arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from a bear spray attack. The pair was treated by paramedics and firefighters who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

    The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but officers learned two vehicles followed the victims to Nesbitt Crescent before getting out of their vehicles and discharging the bear spray before fleeing northbound. Police searched the area and weren't able to find either vehicle.

    The victims and the suspects are believed to be known to each other.   

