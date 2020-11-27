SASKATOON -- At least two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 remained in a crowded unit inside Saskatoon's jail without being relocated or provided the opportunity to self-isolate, according to inmates who spoke with CTV News.

However, some of the inmates believe the number may be higher.

"I'm staying in my bunk," Damion Binning, an inmate who says he has tested positive, said over the phone Friday morning.

Binning said he believes more people will likely develop the illness because "everybody's coughing" in his unit.

"I asked them if I should be moved or anything because I don't want to put the other inmates at risk and I'm still here."

Binning said he was informed of his positive result by a nurse at the jail.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government reported that there were 72 new cases of COVID-19 at Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre (SPCC) — with 68 inmates accounting for the bulk of the positive test results. The other four cases were found in staff.

"It's a joke. There's no self-isolating on an overcrowded unit because there's a shared bathroom and one of the inmate cleaners has COVID," said Cory Charles Cardinal, another inmate living in Binning's unit.

Earlier this week Cardinal described cramped conditions inside his unit which have left inmates sleeping on the floor.

Cardinal said most inmates in his unit are now on a hunger strike in response to what they view as a quickly deteriorating situation.

"They're not giving us any cleaning (products), any gloves, anything to defend ourselves against the pandemic that is on our doorsteps," Cardinal said.

"We're going to see more numbers and more numbers. It's going to turn ugly." Cardinal said.

He and another inmate estimated there were as many as four known cases of the illness inside the unit. Other inmates who spoke with CTV News on Friday said they were aware of two.

On Thursday, Cardinal said there was an "atmosphere of growing alarm" in his unit where many inmates are immunocompromised.

Dakota Degoesbriand, who is also being held in the unit, said there was a single bottle of disinfectant spray for inmates.

"We have one spray bottle on the entire unit of disinfectant spray and the one guy with COVID was carrying it around and he was trying to spray down everything that he touched," Degoesbriand said over the phone Friday afternoon.

"But what about the other guys with COVID? Right? And they're basically they're giving us colouring books to make us feel better. They're giving us COVID crosswords," he said.

Degoesbriand said there is a "COVID art and writing contest" at the jail and inmates have been provided pencil crayons to share.

"It scares the hell out of all of us and they're making a joke about it," he said.

Degoesbriand and other inmates who spoke with CTV News said Binning and another inmate who tested positve were removed from the unit later in the day.

They also claim Cardinal eventually was "hauled out" of the unit because he kept pushing for more cleaning supplies.

Theron Lee Fox told CTV News that the inmate who sleeps on the bunk directly below him tested positive for the virus.

"He tested positive yesterday for coronavirus and they left him and this other guy on the unit," Fox said.

"Honestly feel like I'm not gonna be able to see my kids again."

CTV News has requested a response from the Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

During a teleconference held on Thursday, the ministry's communications director Noel Busse said with the addition of the new cases there were a total of 85 COVID-19 cases at SPCC among inmates and staff.

Earlier this week, the ministry said it was working to set up modular living units at its facilities in Saskatoon and Regina to provide "flexibility" in managing the inmate population.

"We're still getting the ones put together at the Saskatoon Correctional Center but we're hoping those will be set up in the near future," Busse said.

The units in Regina were operational as of Friday.

The ministry has not specified whether the trailers will be used to help isolate inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 or to help space out the facilities' populations more generally.

--With files from Shawn Churchill

This is a developing story. More details to come.