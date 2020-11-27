SASKATOON -- As of Friday morning, more than a hundred students at a Saskatoon high school are self-isolating after potential exposure to COVID-19.

At the direction of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), approximately 107 students from four classes at Marion M. Graham Collegiate are self-isolating, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

The high school remains open and all other classes are still running as scheduled, the division said.

According to the division, the SHA considers every student in a class a close contact when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19.

All affected students must enter mandatory isolation for at least 14 days.