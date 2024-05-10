SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Dump truck heavily damaged after crash on Circle Drive North

    A dump truck was heavily damaged following a crash Friday afternoon on Circle Drive North.

    The northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed while emergency crews are on the scene redirecting traffic, police said.

    Police ask drivers to find an alternate route and avoid the area completely if possible.

    Police say they will provide an update when more information becomes available.

