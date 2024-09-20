Garage fire in the Willows neighbourhood spreads to attached home

A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Willows neighbourhood spread to an attached home and caved in its roof on Friday.

Crews were called to 602 Cartwright Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, with firefighters reporting flames and heavy black smoke coming from the garage and threatening the house, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters doused the flames from outside as others entered the home to make sure no one was inside.

The fire was under control by 1:30, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department, and all the occupants had safely evacuated.

Crews remained on the scene into the afternoon dousing hot spots. The flames appear to have spread to the main structure, caving in the roof of the home.

Onlookers gathered in the street to watch the show on Friday afternoon. A girl in a red jacket posed for a picture at the scene, her hands flashing two peace signs, with the smouldering remnants of a suburban home behind her.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have not been determined, but more details are expected once the fire department is finished at the scene.