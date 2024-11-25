SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Snow removal keeping Saskatoon residents 'busy, busy, busy'

    Share

    With the second major snowfall of the year happening less than a week after the first, it’s all hands-on deck as residents and businesses tackle heaps of the white stuff.

    At the Astro Towing call centre extra staff was brought in to deal with the extra volume.

    “Yesterday we did triple the call volume for an average for the Sunday prior. So, we did over 260 calls yesterday. Sundays are traditionally quite quiet,” Astro Towing office manager Rae Purdy told CTV News.

    They responded to 200 calls before noon on Monday alone.

    “People leaving their driveways and their roadways. They all want to be towed somewhere where the snow is cleared. But lots of the destinations are also snow packed,” she said.

    Residents have been out since Sunday dealing with the onslaught.

    “Oh, yeah, I've been kept busy, clearing this, the sidewalk and everything,” Greg Nightingale told CTV News.

    Those in the business of snow removal — also working hard.

    “We've been making it work. you know. We had a lot of snow last couple days, so we've been busy, busy, busy,” Brennan Sylvester, who has a private snow clearing business said.

    "We've been busy, busy, busy,” said Brennan Sylvester, who has a private snow clearing business in Saskatoon. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)

    While it has been a busy Monday, according to Astro Towing, they would’ve been a lot busier if the snowfall would’ve happened on a weekday when people are heading to work, and kids are heading to school.

    “It's much quieter than an average snow day because the snow day (declared by the school boards) has really taken down the call volume,” Purdy said.

    Environment Canada says that Saskatoon saw about 24 centimetres of snow, while many across the province only saw around 10.

    “The North Battleford area saw 24 centimetres; I have Eatonia at 25 to 30 centimetres and Wilkie at 30 centimetres. Those are in the top ranking,” said Danielle Desjardins with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    Many of those we spoke to are remembering last winter when most of the province didn’t get snow until January.

    “I think I preferred last year. It's a lot longer that we're going to have to deal with it now,” Nightingale said.

    Environment Canada says the snow should be done for now, but we’re heading into a cold snap and we’ll have to deal with below normal temperatures as we approach the end of November. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News