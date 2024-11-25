SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.

    Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers from the Battlefords RCMP detachment were called to the scene, about eight kilometres north of North Battleford on Highway 4, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

    Local firefighters and paramedics joined officers at the scene, where police say a car and a truck had collided.

    The two occupants of the car — a 35-year-old North Battleford man and a 35-year-old woman from Douglas, Sask. — were both declared dead at the scene. Police say their families have been notified.

    The driver and only occupant of the truck was taken to hospital with injuries the RCMP describes as non-life threatening.

    The Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News