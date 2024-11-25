Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers from the Battlefords RCMP detachment were called to the scene, about eight kilometres north of North Battleford on Highway 4, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

Local firefighters and paramedics joined officers at the scene, where police say a car and a truck had collided.

The two occupants of the car — a 35-year-old North Battleford man and a 35-year-old woman from Douglas, Sask. — were both declared dead at the scene. Police say their families have been notified.

The driver and only occupant of the truck was taken to hospital with injuries the RCMP describes as non-life threatening.

The Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst.