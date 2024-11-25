North Battleford councillor could be unseated following vote recount later this week

A councillor in North Battleford could be unseated pending the results of a vote recount on Friday.

In a news release on Monday morning, the city said North Battleford's returning officer received a request for a recount last week, after the sixth and seventh-place council candidates came within two votes of each other.

In North Battleford, residents vote for their entire council, so any candidate for council who places sixth and up in the race gets a seat. In this case, incumbent Ross MacAngus placed sixth with 1,084 votes, just two more than candidate Alan Wiese.

The recount will take place in closed court at the King's Bench courthouse on Friday morning. If the results differ, MacAngus could potentially lose his seat.

Based on the city's election bylaw, the recount will be done using electronic voting machines.

Results will be circulated when complete, the City of North Battleford says.