Sask. RCMP seize 'Scream Mask,' illicit items following high-speed chase

Four people are facing a long list of charges after allegedly fleeing from Loon Lake RCMP and leading officers on an extended high-speed chase.

On Nov. 19, 2024, around 8:35 in the morning, Loon Lake RCMP received reports that two stolen vehicles were travelling northbound on Highway 26 towards the community. Police learned additionally that one of the passengers of the vehicle was in possession of a gun and recently pointed it a man.

RCMP officers patrolled the area and later located a car that matched the suspect description on Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation, around 40 kilometres west of Loon Lake.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. However, upon police activating their emergency lights, the suspect driver took off, swerving to avoid officers and began to flee northbound on Highway 21.

Officers continued to follow the suspects as they allegedly threw several items out of the vehicle’s windows including gas cans, stereos, a floor mat, bags and a number of unknown objects.

A tire deflation device was set up and ran over by the suspects near the Beaver River Bridge, located south of Pierceland.

Two of the vehicle’s tires were deflated – with one later falling off. Regardless, the suspects continued to flee police at a high rate of speed.

The chase eventually reached Highway 55, where the suspects allegedly crossed over into oncoming traffic and nearly hit another vehicle.

Due to the increasing risk to public safety, RCMP made further attempts to stop the vehicle.

The suspects eventually entered a field, where they damaged a fence, before finally coming to a stop.

The driver and three passengers fled the scene on foot. All were arrested shortly thereafter.

Officers found and seized approximately 195 grams of crystal methamphetamine, ammunition, brass knuckles, a hatchet, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a mask from the film "Scream" in the vehicle or in the possession of the accused.

All told, a 38-year-old (six charges) and two 34-year-old men (seven and five charges) from Onion Lake were charged in addition to a 21-year-old woman (two charges) from Thunderchild First Nation.

Additionally, all four of the accused were jointly charged with six further counts, including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, being unlawfully in a dwelling, robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused appeared in provincial court on Nov. 21.

Loon Lake RCMP continue to investigate the incident.