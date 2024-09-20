One dead and 3 hospitalized after truck and SUV collide on Sask. highway

A 69-year-old woman from Outlook, Saskatchewan is dead and three people are injured after a truck and SUV collided on Highway 15 on Thursday.

At around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in the RM of Rudy, located about 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon. Emergency services, including local firefighters and EMS, also attended the scene.

Police say a 69-year-old woman who was riding in the SUV was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. Her family has been notified.

Another passenger in the SUV — a male youth — sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to hospital.

The man who drove the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

Police say the man who drove the truck was also taken to hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Outlook RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Highway 15 was closed following the accident but has since been reopened.