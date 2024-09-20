Métis Nation-Saskatchewan leaves national council, cites concerns with Ontario group
The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan has pulled out of a national body representing Métis, citing problems with an Ontario group and throwing the future of the Métis National Council into question.
In a resolution passed Thursday morning, the Saskatchewan group says the Métis Nation of Ontario, which is a member of the national body, accepts and continues to represent people who are not Métis.
"The Métis National Council has increasingly been used for advocacy purposes that are inconsistent with its original mandate and vision, diverting from the foundational role of representing Métis rights and self-determination," the resolution says.
It also says the Métis National Council has failed to ensure the integrity of the Ontario group's citizenship registry and has not rectified problems, despite constant calls to do so.
The resolution says its continued association with the Métis Nation of Ontario "no longer benefits the Métis Nation within Saskatchewan or the Métis Nation as a whole."
The Métis Nation of Ontario denied allegations about its citizenship registry in a statement, saying theirs is the "most transparent" and a review process removed some 6,000 members with incomplete files.
"Regardless of the (Métis Nation of Saskatchewan's) perplexing decision today, (the Métis Nation of Ontario) continues to govern our citizens and communities," the organization said in a statement.
"There is no question that there is a loss when we do not stand as a nation, but we remain committed to working with our sister Métis governments to advance Métis rights and the collective interests of the communities we represent."
The departure of the Saskatchewan group comes years after the Manitoba Métis Federation withdrew from the council, citing similar concerns about the Métis Nation of Ontario.
Michelle LeClair, the Saskatchewan group's vice-president, said in an interview that their involvement in the Métis National Council was a "growing concern" for its citizens and council, saying the national body was failing to "ensure the integrity of the Métis Nation."
"Really, our people were saying, 'Look, no one speaks for us but us. No one advocates for us but us."
As for the future of the Métis National Council, she said they may be able to reinvent themselves, but the Saskatchewan group is more interested in moving forward toward self-government and a treaty with the federal government — something she said will likely have a major update in the coming weeks.
"I believe that we're going to get this treaty over the finish line," she said.
The Métis National Council, until Thursday, comprised the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Métis Nation of British Columbia.
The Saskatchewan group was a founding member along with the Alberta group and the Manitoba Métis Federation.
According to the national council's bylaws, quorum for its board of governors meetings must include two of the founding members. As of now only one remains, bringing into question the future of the organization, which often works with the federal government and advocates internationally for Métis.
Will Goodon, who serves as the Manitoba Métis Federation's housing minister, said the national body is "dead today," as it cannot call for a board of governors meeting or an assembly with only one founding member.
Asked whether the departure could lead to the creation of a new advocacy body, Goodon said he's sure there will be conversations. "Maybe not out in the open right away, but you just never know."
He said he's excited that other Métis groups are calling attention to the Métis Nation of Ontario, noting the Manitoba Métis Federation raised concerns to the federal government in 2017.
"Perhaps the crisis was a good thing so that we could move the needle on how Canadians view the historic Métis Nation — there's a better understanding today than there was five years ago, that's for certain," he said.
The Métis National Council, meanwhile, said its work is not yet done, while recognizing the Saskatchewan group has the right to self-determination.
"The (Métis National Council) is committed to continuing the work to advance the aspirations of our ancestors, building a prosperous future for now and for the next generation of Métis," the council said in a statement.
Métis National Council president Cassidy Caron announced earlier this year she would not be seeking re-election, leaving an open contest for someone to fill her post.
The board voted to postpone and reschedule a September vote and general assembly to November. Caron said in a newsletter that her term will end on Sept. 30 either way.
"With these recent developments, President Caron will be meeting with (Métis National Council's) governing members to discuss next steps," the council said Thursday. "We will share more information as it arises."
The Saskatchewan group had already pulled support for federal legislation that would enshrine its self-government over concerns about the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Métis Nation of Alberta, which was also included.
President Glen McCallum said in April the legislation was holding the group back, and it needed to put the needs of Métis in Saskatchewan first.
First Nations chiefs in Ontario and the Manitoba Métis Federation consistently raised concerns about the Ontario group as the legislation was being studied by a House of Commons committee, with Métis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh billing the self-government process as the longest in Canadian history.
First Nations chiefs in Ontario have accused the federal government of overstepping its jurisdiction and alleged the legislation infringes on their rights.
The Assembly of First Nations, which represents some 630 chiefs across Canada, passed a resolution calling for the federal government to kill the legislation altogether. The AFN's concerns are mainly focused on six new communities the Métis Nation of Ontario and the province recognized in 2017, which it says have no historical basis to exist.
The Manitoba Métis Federation has also opposed the extension of self-government to the Métis Nation of Ontario, saying the Ontario group's membership is not on par with its definition of Métis.
The Métis Nation of Ontario has disputed that, pushing back against the idea Métis only exist around the Red River in Manitoba.
In a statement, Ontario regional Chief Abram Benedict said he knows the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan's decision was not made lightly, saying the Ontario organization's "claims have not stood up to scrutiny and we're now seeing the repercussions."
"We’ve been at this for a long time, and we’ve read all the research. It’s encouraging to see that others are taking notice of what First Nations in Ontario and legitimate Métis Nations have been saying for years," he said.
"The (Métis Nation of Ontario) is a group that’s been getting away with making unfounded claims in First Nations ancestral and treaty territories in Ontario for far too long.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.
