Former Sask. private Christian school principal faces new sex crime charges

The past principal of a private Christian school in Saskatoon is facing three new criminal charges.

Ken Schultz, 75, has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to touching and assault with a weapon.

Shultz was the principal and director at Christian Centre Academy — now called Valour Academy.

He was also an elder at Mile Two Church, which operates the school.

Schultz is already charged with assault with a weapon and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

In June, Saskatoon police received new allegations about Schultz. On Sept. 18, he turned himself in.

He's expected to appear at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Oct. 3 on the new charges.

Five staff members from Valour Academy — formerly known as Legacy Christian Academy — are facing criminal charges.

Last year, Becky Campbell told CTV News that Schultz victimized them while they were a student at the church-run private school.

Campbell attended the Christian Centre Academy from the late 80s to the early 90s, and their experience predates most of the other allegations.

Former Legacy Christian Academy students went to police in 2021 and 2022, alleging they were subject to physical abuse at the school. The investigation was later turned over to the Crown Prosecutor.

Saskatoon police said they received the first report with allegations against Schultz in 2022.

Schultz is also one of the named defendants in a class action lawsuit by former students against staff of the church, the affiliated school and the Ministry of Education.