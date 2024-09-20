SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP investigating a suspicious death in La Ronge

    RCMP
    

    The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a 29-year-old man died in hospital.

    He has been in hospital since Sept. 16 after police found him outside an apartment building on Bedford Drive in La Ronge. Police said he sustained serious injuries.

    According to police, he died on Friday and his death is considered suspicious.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

