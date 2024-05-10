SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man facing charges after another man seriously assaulted in a hotel

    Saskatoon Police
    A 37-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges after another man was seriously assaulted in a hotel early Friday morning.

    At around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the hotel in the 1000 block of College Drive where they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police say the victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

    “After further investigation, officers obtained video surveillance of the suspect breaking into the building before assaulting the victim,” police said.

    Police say the suspect who was arrested later is facing charges relating to aggravated assault and breaking and entering.

