SASKATOON -- Three more Prince Albert Police Service members have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.

The police service was notified of the positive tests over the weekend and on Monday, according to a news release.

“The police service takes the health and safety of all members and staff seriously, and is continuing with enhanced cleaning procedures and masking requirements where distancing of at least two metres cannot be guaranteed,” the release said.

“Both the main station and the police substation underwent additional cleaning and disinfecting over the weekend following the confirmation of a first positive case late last week, and further cleaning is planned to ensure both locations are properly sanitized.”

The front offices at both police locations are temporarily closed to the public until further notice. A phone and buzzer outside the police main station is still available to members of the public who wish to speak with an officer.

The province reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.