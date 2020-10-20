SASKATOON -- Elections Saskatchewan says in-person advance and election day polls cannot be held safely in Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation communities due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

On its website, it says the decision was made in consultation with Chief Peter Beatty and council along with public health officials.

Extraordinary voting will be offered to residents of these communities but they must apply by calling Elections Saskatchewan.

The deadline for that is Tuesday at 5 p.m.