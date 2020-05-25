SASKATOON -- City council has voted in favour of raising speed limits through the Northeast Swale along McOrmond Drive and Central Avenue.

The speed limit on those roads will go from 50 to 60 km/h. The speed limit along McOrmond Drive from Fedoruk Drive towards the Swale will also go up to 60 km/h. The area covers much of what is known as the North Commuter Parkway.

The section of McOrmond Drive west of Central Avenue and across the Chief Mistawasis Bridge will continue to have a speed limit of 70 km/h.

The vote went partially against the recommendation from the transportation committee, which only approved raising the speed limit on one section of road - McOrmond Drive from Fedoruk Drive to the Northeast Swale.

In that meeting last winter, Ward 9 councillor Bev Dubois put forth a motion asking the city’s administration to conduct a speed study on the roads connecting to and leading up to the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

At the time, Ward 5 councillor Randy Donauer said he would hear regularly from drivers that they avoid that stretch of road because of the speed limit.

The speed study was presented to the transportation committee on May 4, and the report outlined that from an engineering perspective, the city could raise the speed limit on McOrmond Drive between Wanuskewin Road and Fedoruk Drive, and on Central Avenue between Fedoruk Drive and McOrmond Drive from 50 to 60 km/h.