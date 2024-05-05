Saskatoon Airport hopes for quick resolution as WestJet mechanics' lockout looms

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they expect no immediate impact to operations in light of an impending lockout of WestJet mechanics.

On Saturday, WestJet issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its mechanics, warning a work stoppage could happen as early as Tuesday.

The Calgary-based airline said in a statement that the decision followed an announcement of a strike vote by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), which represents approximately 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and skilled trade groups with the carrier.

The union is currently negotiating its first collective agreement with the airline, and has warned travellers in social media posts against booking with WestJet in the near future, "as a work stoppage may result in unwanted delays and disruptions."

Wages, outsourcing, scheduling and layoff protection have been cited by the union as issues in the negotiations.

In a statement to CTV News on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they were in regular communication with the small group of local aircraft mechanics and were working to ensure the airport’s regular operations aren’t interrupted if the lockout goes ahead.

“The airport continues to work closely with WestJet to coordinate their needs in order to ensure the least impact to flights and passengers as possible should the lock-out proceed,” the statement said.

“We are hopeful that both parties will seek a resolution in the coming days and are working to ensure minimal disruption to our guests.”

Starting May 7, the Saskatoon Airport recommends passengers check directly with WestJet to determine the status of their flight prior to coming to the airport.

WestJet president Diederik Pen said in the airline's statement that the decision to issue a lockout notice wasn't made lightly, but that the union continues to show up to the bargaining table with what he calls "unreasonable demands and expectations."

The statement said WestJet has presented an offer to union that would make WestJet maintenance engineers the highest paid in Canada.

"With AMFA publicly issuing a strike vote alert last week and publicly directing guests to fly with other carriers, we can't allow the unpredictable nature and lack of progress to continue. We are left with no alternative but to issue a lockout notice in an attempt to bring this to a final resolution," Pen said in the statement.

WestJet said the lockout notice does not mean travel disruption will occur. But it said it will take steps in the coming days to mitigate any possible impacts, such as preparing to operate a reduced schedule and providing flexible change and cancel options for customers.

The union's strike vote will continue until Thursday.

WestJet says passengers can find information about what to do in the event of a disruption or cancellation on its website.

-With Canadian Press files