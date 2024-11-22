Saskatoon's homeless search for warming shelters

Staff at the Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre were asked to come up with a plan for a temporary warming space at the start of November. But when cold temperatures and snow arrived this week, they had to jump into action immediately.

“It quickly escalated into, how fast can you mobilize,” said Michelle King, executive director of Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre (SIMFC). “And we basically started with our original strategy of hiring and providing some training for security services to mobilizing within 24 hours to open because of the storm that hit.”

On the first night, more than 180 people came through the doors to warm up with a hot coffee or some food, and dozens more have stopped by in the nights since.

Staff say they’re more than willing to help out vulnerable Saskatoon residents.

“In the long run, it's our clients that mean the most to us and that are important to us,” said Cameron Jack, resolution health support worker. “So whatever that needs doing here, we just do it.”

King says it’s only a temporary solution, but something had to be done to support a growing homeless population that has reached more than 1,200 people at last count.

“There’s a huge gap in our system,” she said. “And we’re really scrambling to reach out to those wraparound supports for our clients so that we’re ready to help people in the best way that we can.”

She says a more long-term solution would see a co-ed warming space at SIMFC from six to 11 each night, then the males would be transported to the St. Mary’s Parish hall.

“People would come, have a meal, warm up, and then the males would be transported to a different location,” said King. “So that we’re not taxing both locations at the same time.”

In order to make sure clients feel safe, King says they’ve hired an entirely Indigenous security team.

While the Friendship Centre is assisting clients with whatever they can give them, donations are needed for pillows, blankets, winter clothing and food.

Jack says it doesn’t take much to improve the day of someone who’s experiencing homelessness.

“When we give them a cup of coffee and a meal, that changes,” said Jack. “Even a coffee really helps out a person when you’re cold, you need something hot. So a lot of the responses we’ve been getting is positive.