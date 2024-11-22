SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man seriously injured after rolling snowmobile in city alleyway

    A 50-year-old man is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after overturning a snowmobile in Saskatoon’s College Park neighbourhood on Thursday.

    Officers were called to the scene near 14th Street East and Spinks Drive for a snowmobile collision around 6 p.m. yesterday. They found an overturned snowmobile and its driver, a 50-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries nearby.

    Police say the driver was speeding down an alley behind Spinks Drive when he lost control and rolled.

    The man was taken to hospital with injuries police described as serious, but not life-threatening.

