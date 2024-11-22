More snow on the way for Saskatoon

Saskatoon is bracing for another round of winter weather following a snowfall that blanketed the city earlier this week.

Monday night's storm, which brought about 20 centimeters of snow, marked the season's first major snowfall, leaving residents digging out and preparing for what's to come.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued snowfall warnings early Friday morning for much of southwest Saskatchewan, with total amounts over 30 centimeters expected.

"Widespread five to over 30 centimeters of snow expected to fall, and we are expecting that current snowfall warnings that are out on the website to be expanded this afternoon to pretty much all of Southern Saskatchewan," ECCC meteorologist Danielle Desjardins said on Friday morning.

While Saskatoon is not currently under the warning, it is expected to accumulate about five centimeters of snow with winds gusting up to 40 km/h on Saturday.

According to the weather agency, snowfall will continue in Saskatoon through Saturday night and into Sunday.

"This last system brought quite a bit of snow and gusty winds to a large portion of Saskatchewan. Now once again we have another system tracking in for the weekend, this will largely be a snowfall event," Desjardins said.

Desjardins says the system is originated from Montana and is going to track to the east causing the snow over the prairies.

"After this weekend system tracks through, the cold does settle in. We're not going to see a system that is significant snowfall wise over the next week or so, but those cold temperatures will settle in. We're in for a much colder pattern for the week ahead."

With winter officially arriving next week, the city has activated its level one winter emergency response plan offering daytime, evening, and overnight warming locations across the city.

