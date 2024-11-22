'What about our spirituality?': Sask. man wants new Lighthouse operator to respect Indigenous culture

A Saskatoon man is concerned about an Alberta non-profit coming into the city to open a new shelter and run the Lighthouse.

The Mustard Seed was awarded a $13.9 million contract from the Saskatchewan government to run the Lighthouse over the next five years.

The Christian organization from Alberta also plans to open a 40-bed shelter on Pacific Avenue.

David Fineday, who has been working with homeless people for 25 years, questions why the Mustard Seed doesn't help existing organizations.

"Why can't they step in and help us? Why can't they step in and help Prairie Harm? There are already organizations out there," Fineday said.

"They're trying to reinvent the wheel and I don't like that."

Fineday, a Sixties Scoop survivor, wants Indigenous traditions to be upheld by the Mustard Seed.

"This Christian group is trying to come in and teach us, First Nations, Christianity. What about our spirituality? Why can't they help us with our spirituality?"

James Gardiner, CEO of the Mustard Seed, said he aims to hire trained staff that represent the people they serve and partner with local agencies.

"We're not an Indigenous organization. We are a Christian organization. We understand that that's traumatizing to folks," Gardiner told journalists, after his presentation to members of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

"The Lighthouse actually does have some existing relationships, that provide on-site cultural supports and we are continuing to build out that network."

The Lighthouse was at the centre of a serious financial scandal, prompting the government of Saskatchewan to buy the building.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) took possession of the building in January 2024.

In February, the SHC issued a public request to find a property manager, and in August, the contract was awarded to The Mustard Seed.

"Frankly, there was a need in your community for someone to step-up and bid on that, so we're taking that over," Gardiner said, during his presentation.

"The mandate is for 60 people. We've been asked not to add new people in while we're in that location, and our mandate is to relocate that that site by the end of year two,"

Gardiner said the Mustard Seed will help the existing 60 residents of the Lighthouse find alternate housing.

"Once alternate housing and support services are in place and long-term transition plans are complete for the remaining residents, the government of Saskatchewan plans to divest the property," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Services told CTV News in an email.

The Mustard Seed operates in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie and Kamloops.

The non-profit's goal is to eliminate homelessness and reduce poverty.

Gardiner aims to get people housed at 14 per cent per month.

“We’re not going to solve homelessness in Saskatoon, but we’re going to solve it for some, we’re going to solve it for many," Gardiner told the crowd.

The Mustard Seed will take over the Lighthouse on Dec. 1.