'What about our spirituality?': Sask. man wants new Lighthouse operator to respect Indigenous culture
A Saskatoon man is concerned about an Alberta non-profit coming into the city to open a new shelter and run the Lighthouse.
The Mustard Seed was awarded a $13.9 million contract from the Saskatchewan government to run the Lighthouse over the next five years.
The Christian organization from Alberta also plans to open a 40-bed shelter on Pacific Avenue.
David Fineday, who has been working with homeless people for 25 years, questions why the Mustard Seed doesn't help existing organizations.
"Why can't they step in and help us? Why can't they step in and help Prairie Harm? There are already organizations out there," Fineday said.
"They're trying to reinvent the wheel and I don't like that."
Fineday, a Sixties Scoop survivor, wants Indigenous traditions to be upheld by the Mustard Seed.
"This Christian group is trying to come in and teach us, First Nations, Christianity. What about our spirituality? Why can't they help us with our spirituality?"
James Gardiner, CEO of the Mustard Seed, said he aims to hire trained staff that represent the people they serve and partner with local agencies.
"We're not an Indigenous organization. We are a Christian organization. We understand that that's traumatizing to folks," Gardiner told journalists, after his presentation to members of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
"The Lighthouse actually does have some existing relationships, that provide on-site cultural supports and we are continuing to build out that network."
The Lighthouse was at the centre of a serious financial scandal, prompting the government of Saskatchewan to buy the building.
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) took possession of the building in January 2024.
In February, the SHC issued a public request to find a property manager, and in August, the contract was awarded to The Mustard Seed.
"Frankly, there was a need in your community for someone to step-up and bid on that, so we're taking that over," Gardiner said, during his presentation.
"The mandate is for 60 people. We've been asked not to add new people in while we're in that location, and our mandate is to relocate that that site by the end of year two,"
Gardiner said the Mustard Seed will help the existing 60 residents of the Lighthouse find alternate housing.
"Once alternate housing and support services are in place and long-term transition plans are complete for the remaining residents, the government of Saskatchewan plans to divest the property," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Services told CTV News in an email.
The Mustard Seed operates in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie and Kamloops.
The non-profit's goal is to eliminate homelessness and reduce poverty.
Gardiner aims to get people housed at 14 per cent per month.
“We’re not going to solve homelessness in Saskatoon, but we’re going to solve it for some, we’re going to solve it for many," Gardiner told the crowd.
The Mustard Seed will take over the Lighthouse on Dec. 1.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Canada issues travel warning after 6 people die from tainted alcohol in Laos
The Canadian government is warning travellers following the deaths of at least six people in the mass poisoning of foreign tourists in Laos after drinking tainted alcohol.
BREAKING Jury convicts men of human smuggling in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on all charges related to human smuggling in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U. S. border.
Canada's new income tax brackets in 2025: What you need to know
The Canada Revenue Agency has released updated federal income tax brackets for 2025, reflecting adjustments for inflation. Here’s the breakdown.
Measles outbreak: Canada sees highest number of cases in past nine years
Thirty new measles cases were reported this week in Canada, bringing the total number in Canada to 130 in 2024.
Unruly passenger duct-taped after trying to open a plane's door mid-flight
An assertive group of cross-country travellers pinned and duct-taped an unruly passenger mid-flight, after he allegedly tried to open a plane door at 30,000 feet.
Matt Gaetz says he's not returning to U.S. Congress next year
Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general on Thursday, said Friday he will not be returning to U.S. Congress next year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Snowfall warning expands to Regina with up to 25 cm expected
Much of southwest Saskatchewan, including Regina, is under a snowfall warning on Friday, with total amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres expected.
-
Accused of sexual assault, Regina chiropractor takes the stand as first defense witness
A Regina chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven different women took the stand Thursday as arguments began in his defense.
-
Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina on Nov. 19.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jury convicts men of human smuggling in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on all charges related to human smuggling in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U. S. border.
-
Human remains found in Manitoba community
Human remains have been discovered near a home in the RM of Rockwood, Man.
-
CFIB calling on federal government to intervene as Canada Post strike continues
The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses is calling on the federal government to step in and get Canada Post employees back to work.
Edmonton
-
Woman accused in drowning of girl at Alberta lake had been under house arrest
A bail hearing has heard that a woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake didn't know the child and was supposed to be under house arrest.
-
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
-
Man intentionally drove his vehicle into Alberta home before firing long gun: RCMP
An Alberta man has been charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a home and fired a gun in a town east of Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Calgary under a snowfall warning, drivers warned to be prepared
Calgary is under a snowfall warning with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres expected.
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Pine Creek
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the southwest community of Pine Creek.
-
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes kick off U.S. road trip with a loss, falling 4-0 to Silvertips
The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.
-
Lethbridge residents asked to show some love to downtown businesses during holidays
A new citywide campaign is hoping to encourage residents to shop, eat and explore local this holiday season.
-
Lethbridge career exploration day aims to get women more involved in agriculture
Agriculture is an industry mainly dominated by men, but around 80 middle school and high school students – all of whom are female – are hoping to change that.
Toronto
-
Trudeau announces funding to feed 160,000 Ontario students
An additional 160,000 students in Ontario will get access to free meals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a Brampton, Ont. school Friday.
-
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
-
Routes to avoid during the 120th Santa Claus Parade on Sunday
The 120th Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto on Sunday and will bring along some road closures.
Ottawa
-
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
-
Orleans man calls for changes after service guide dog attacked by another dog
An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.
-
Ottawa Food Bank declares an emergency amid record-breaking usage
The Ottawa Food Bank is calling the record-breaking visits to its food programs "a declaration of emergency," with children and youth and newcomers accounting for more than a quarter of visits last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
-
Third suspect sought in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police are searching for a third suspect in connection with Kevin Mirshahi, the cryptocurrency influencer who was kidnapped and killed last summer.
-
Former Quebec pension fund workers charged in U.S. in Indian government bribery case
Quebec’s pension fund manager says it is co-operating with United States authorities after three former employees were indicted in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., in an alleged scheme to give hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to the Indian government.
Vancouver
-
More wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast as thousands still without power
Another windstorm is headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, though Environment Canada says it will be weaker than the bomb cyclone event earlier this week.
-
RCMP urge Tesla driver to come forward in Burnaby arson investigation
Mounties in Burnaby say the occupants of a Tesla that drove past the scene of an arson earlier this week may have crucial information, and are urging them to come forward.
-
Young man arrested after 'disturbing' sexual notes left for women, B.C. RCMP say
A young man has been arrested after multiple women reported receiving “disturbing” sexual notes – or in some cases underwear – in the same Burnaby, B.C., neighbourhood over recent months, the RCMP announced Thursday.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Vancouver Island
-
Power restored, roads reopened after massive Saanich fire
The power has been restored and single-lane traffic reopened on Saanich’s Quadra Street by the wreckage from a massive fire on a condo construction site.
-
More wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast as thousands still without power
Another windstorm is headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, though Environment Canada says it will be weaker than the bomb cyclone event earlier this week.
-
Major crime investigators reviewing death of Victoria teen, which coroner reclassified as homicide
Vancouver Island’s major crime unit is investigating the case of a Victoria teenager whose death was initially ruled an accidental overdose, but has since been reclassified by coroners as a homicide.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO London house fire spreads to neighbouring property
London fire crews and police are on scene of a house fire in east London. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Culver Drive, east of Third Street and south of Oxford Street, around 11:30 a.m.
-
Students evacuate Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute following fire
Crews were called to the school around 10 a.m. to reports of smoke. According to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) the fire has been put out.
-
Charges laid after transport truck crash causes Highway 401 lane closure
Significant delays are being reported in the area and tow trucks are on scene to help. No injuries have been reported.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in Kitchener crash involving Grand River Transit LRT
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
-
FunGuyz says it's closing all 30 of its magic mushroom stores in Ontario
FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest magic mushroom dispensary in Canada, says it's shutting down all 30 of its Ontario locations.
-
Video released as part of Cambridge robbery investigation
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video as they try to identify a suspect in a Cambridge robbery.
Northern Ontario
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
Woman stabbed multiple times in Sudbury altercation
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
-
Police investigating death in Magnetawan, Ont.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING P.E.I. teen sentenced to 2 years in custody in death of Tyson MacDonald
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
-
What to know about the weekend rain, wind, and waves in the Maritimes
A fall storm moving from Cape Cod into the Maritimes will bring the region rainy and windy weather this weekend.
-
Missing Nova Scotia senior found safe after emergency alert issued
A vulnerable man who was missing in Cape Breton has been found safe.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.