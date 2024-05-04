‘Love has no boundaries’: Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
The couple met a year prior to their wedding. Having been just a few doors down from each other.
"He chased after me, we were a few doors down. That's how we met," said Neufeldt.
"We liked each other very much, and finally we became in love," said Richter
Both are European immigrants to Canada, having moved in the late 20th century to start a life in Canada.
The two were both previously married, having both lost their spouses. Determined to continue to love.
Amos Fehr was the Chaplin that married them, this is the oldest marriage that he's ever officiated.
"Over the years I've done a lot of weddings for people in their twenties, maybe in their thirties, and so on, but this was a new experience, and it just shows that no matter what age. Love has no boundaries, and love always wins. So we see that as a wonderful moment today."
The reception hall was filled with the large families of both Susan and Ulrich.
A spring rainstorm fell over Rosthern at the time of the wedding but cleared out just in time for the ceremony.
The couple lives at the Mennonite nursing home. They plan on going on a secret honeymoon they wish not to disclose. The couple plans to come back to spend their time together at the Mennonite nursing home.
