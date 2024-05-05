Police lay murder charge after Saskatchewan family dispute turns deadly

A 29-year-old Prince Albert man faces a murder charge after a family dispute turned deadly on Saturday.

Officers were called to a residence on 28th Street West with the report of a violent family dispute just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

Police say they found a dead female when they arrived and arrested a 29-year-old man from inside the residence for murder.

Prince Albert police have not confirmed the age of the victim or the relationship between her and the suspect, but they say the two are known to each other.

“Police can confirm this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public,” Prince Albert police said.

The news release does not specify what the suspect was, or will be, charged with. It only says he was arrested "for murder."

More updates are expected as the forensic and criminal investigation continues.