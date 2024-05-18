Firefighters on scene of structure blaze in Saskatoon

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.

At around 5 a.m. crews responded to smoke coming from the rear of a house and used hoses to extinguish the fire from outside, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.

According to SFD, the fire is now fully extinguished and under control. However, crews remain on scene for investigation.

The cause of the fire and estimated damage remain undermined.