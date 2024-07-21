SASKATOON
Saskatoon

RCMP seeking public’s help finding man wanted in Melissa Duquette homicide

RCMP and Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding the third suspect in Melissa Duquette's homicide.

Kendell Ameech, 28, is still at large and wanted in connection with the April 15 homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette, according to a release from Sask. RCMP..

Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West on April 15 with reports of an “insecure property.”

When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the basement. A day later, police confirmed her death as the city’s seventh homicide.

Two other suspects— Sundance Okemaysim and Kevin Keenatch, 33 and 23 —were arrested in Saskatoon and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Melissa Duquette’s body was discovered on April 15. A day later, Saskatoon police confirmed her death as a homicide. (Photo: submitted)

Kendell Ameech is also wanted by Pelican Narrows RCMP for charges including multiple counts of assault with a weapon and weapons-related charges.

RCMP said these charges stem from investigations conducted between March and July in Pelican Narrows.

RCMP describes Ameech as approximately 6 feet two inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left wrist, left forearm, and fingers, including numbers, a dollar sign, letters, and crosses.

According to RCMP, Ameech is known to travel to Kinistin Salteaux Nation, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

