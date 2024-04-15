SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police declare suspicious death a homicide

    Share

    Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West Monday morning with reports of an “insecure property.”

    When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the basement.

    Now, police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

    In a news release on Tuesday morning, Saskatoon police identified the victim as 24-year-old Melissa Duquette. Police haven't released other information, but they said officers from the major crimes section were on the case.

    Investigators were at the scene on Monday afternoon, door-knocking at neighbouring homes.

    Two police cruisers sat parked in front of house, with police tape running across the yard and both ends of an adjacent pathway that connects 33rd Street to the back alley, where another cruiser was parked.

    Saskatoon police have asked anyone with information about Duquette's killing to call police or Crime Stoppers.

    --This is a developing story, with more details to come.

    Police cruisers parked outside of the 33rd Street home where officers found the body of a woman on April 15, 2024. (Rory MacLean / CTV News)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News