Saskatoon police declare suspicious death a homicide

Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West Monday morning with reports of an “insecure property.”

When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the basement.

Now, police say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

In a news release on Tuesday morning, Saskatoon police identified the victim as 24-year-old Melissa Duquette. Police haven't released other information, but they said officers from the major crimes section were on the case.

Investigators were at the scene on Monday afternoon, door-knocking at neighbouring homes.

Two police cruisers sat parked in front of house, with police tape running across the yard and both ends of an adjacent pathway that connects 33rd Street to the back alley, where another cruiser was parked.

Saskatoon police have asked anyone with information about Duquette's killing to call police or Crime Stoppers.

--This is a developing story, with more details to come.

Police cruisers parked outside of the 33rd Street home where officers found the body of a woman on April 15, 2024. (Rory MacLean / CTV News)