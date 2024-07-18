Two men charged with first-degree murder of Saskatoon woman

Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men in relation to the homicide of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette.

Sundance Okemaysim and Kevin Keenatch, 33 and 23, were arrested in Saskatoon and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. They appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Police say they’re still searching for another suspect in connection with Duquette’s killing — 28-year-old Kendell Ameech. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Saskatoon police say 28-year-old Kendell Ameech [pictured] is also wanted in connection with the killing of Melissa Duquette. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West on April 15 with reports of an “insecure property.”

When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the basement. A day later, police confirmed her death as the city’s 7th homicide.

Later that month Duquette's grandfather Grant Beaudry spoke to CTV News about his granddaughter, calling her a "a vibrant, beautiful young lady with her whole life ahead of her."

"She was witty, beautiful, she was doing her best to stick to the right path," he said.

"My family are all broken-hearted. We're all dealing with her passing," Beaudry told CTV News.

Melissa Duquette’s body was discovered on April 15. A day later, Saskatoon police confirmed her death as a homicide. (Photo: submitted)

Beaudry also called attention to the broader issue of systemic violence faced by Indigenous peoples.

"We have to gain back our identity and give them back their empowerment and pride for what it's meant to be an Indigenous person. What has been taken away from us by the system and residential schools," Beaudry said.

Beaudry advocates for solutions that involve traditional wisdom and community support.

"We have to live according to the laws of our nature, and our ceremonies, our beliefs. Only strong beliefs can set a path," Beaudry said.

Anyone with information regarding Kendell Ameech is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.